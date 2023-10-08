WP Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $583,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,680,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,120,000.

KBE stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $50.82.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

