WP Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WP Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of UBER opened at $45.78 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

