WP Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $260.53 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $826.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $11,547,190. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.