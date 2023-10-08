WP Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,783,781,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

