WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,002 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

MO stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

