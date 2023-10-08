WP Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.



