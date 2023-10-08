WP Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $394.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.49.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
