WP Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $360.62 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The stock has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,795 shares of company stock worth $11,931,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.