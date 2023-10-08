Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 619,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,973,000 after purchasing an additional 246,526 shares during the period.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DBJP opened at $59.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Japanese stocks. The fund is hedged against Japanese yen (JPY) currency fluctuations. DBJP was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

