Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

YMZBY opened at $152.19 on Wednesday. Yamazaki Baking has a 12 month low of $116.07 and a 12 month high of $152.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19.

About Yamazaki Baking

Yamazaki Baking Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells baked goods in Japan. Its products include loaf bread, sweet buns, donuts, hard rolls, and Danish pastries; Japanese, Western style, and rice-derived and based confectionery; processed bread and noodles, prepared rice, and side dishes; and chocolates, candies, stevia-based and other sweeteners, snack foods, and soup and soup stocks, as well as jams, marmalades, jelly and yokan products, and ready-to-eat curries in retort pouches.

