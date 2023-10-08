Zcash Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $433.53 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $26.55 or 0.00095394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00046771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

