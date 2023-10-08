Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) and DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Head-To-Head Review

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) and DNA Brands (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zevia PBC and DNA Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zevia PBC $163.18 million 0.87 -$33.86 million ($0.39) -5.10 DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.03

DNA Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zevia PBC. Zevia PBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DNA Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zevia PBC -10.83% -21.92% -16.23% DNA Brands N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zevia PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zevia PBC and DNA Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zevia PBC 0 4 2 0 2.33 DNA Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zevia PBC presently has a consensus target price of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 119.85%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than DNA Brands.

Summary

Zevia PBC beats DNA Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

About DNA Brands

DNA Brands, Inc. provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc. also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

