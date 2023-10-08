Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

