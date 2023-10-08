Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.