Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $108,950,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NRG stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

