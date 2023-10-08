Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

