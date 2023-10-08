Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 3.7% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.21. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,685.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.