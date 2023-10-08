Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.26.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZS stock opened at $163.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.74.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
