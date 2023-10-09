1,916 Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.1% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Woodward by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.44.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $253,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.48 and a 52 week high of $133.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.49 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

