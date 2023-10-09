2,044 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.16. 381,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

