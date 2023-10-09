2,644 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $126,917,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CBRE opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.