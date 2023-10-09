28,223 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 787,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $330,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $24.71 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.