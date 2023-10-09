3,427 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Arcataur Capital Management LLC

Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded up $5.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,175. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

