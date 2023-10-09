3,646 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

