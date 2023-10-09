3,729 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,415,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 101,897.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,468,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,195,000 after buying an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $17,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VMI traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $236.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,348. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.13 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Further Reading

