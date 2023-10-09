3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $93.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

NYSE:MMM opened at $88.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in 3M by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

