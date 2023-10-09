427 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 427 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

COO opened at $313.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.04. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $399.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

