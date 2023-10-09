440 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,806 shares of company stock worth $9,508,167. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $555.87. The company had a trading volume of 202,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,670. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $567.52 and a 200 day moving average of $531.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.