8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

EGHT opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,712 shares of company stock worth $354,937 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 12,778,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,506,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,632.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

