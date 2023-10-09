981 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 981 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE NSC opened at $189.98 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $186.82 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

