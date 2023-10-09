AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Reduced by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

