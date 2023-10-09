AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.22. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

