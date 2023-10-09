AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Get AC Immune alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIU

AC Immune Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.69. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,322,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 162,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in AC Immune by 720.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.