Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ACTG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.66.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.
