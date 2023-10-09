Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

ACTG opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. The company has a market cap of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.42. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.66.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

About Acacia Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 286.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 108.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 460,717 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 300.0% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at $1,815,000. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.