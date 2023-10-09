Acas LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Acas LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.64. 43,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,821. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

