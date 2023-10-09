Acas LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Acas LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Acas LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KOCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.38. 31,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

