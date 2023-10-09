Acas LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $66.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.