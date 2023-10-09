Acas LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Acas LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.1% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after acquiring an additional 618,478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,414,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,879,000 after purchasing an additional 491,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $74.16. 70,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,814. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.