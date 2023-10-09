Acas LLC Has $224,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $101.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,250. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

