Acas LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Acas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for 2.0% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:BUFF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,708 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $253.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

