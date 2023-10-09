Acas LLC Sells 150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $393.36. 584,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,271. The company has a market capitalization of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

