Acas LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW remained flat at $69.29 during midday trading on Monday. 132,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

