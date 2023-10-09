Acas LLC Sells 353 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. 69,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

