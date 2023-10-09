Acas LLC Sells 96 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $380.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

