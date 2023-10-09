Acas LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

