Acas LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acas LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after buying an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.79.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.16. 249,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.08 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

