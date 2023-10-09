Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Accuray alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Accuray

Accuray Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $288.80 million, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Accuray

In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $44,851.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,474,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,693 shares of company stock worth $113,741 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 21.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Accuray by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.