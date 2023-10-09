Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) versus Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Financial Survey

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acer Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acer Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 584.84%. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus price target of $205.70, indicating a potential upside of 8,095.22%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer Therapeutics N/A -29.93% 46.17% Sonnet BioTherapeutics -13,072.74% -3,333.24% -264.85%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acer Therapeutics and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 14.17 -$26.24 million ($0.41) -1.78 Sonnet BioTherapeutics $350,000.00 12.55 -$29.72 million N/A N/A

Acer Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats Sonnet BioTherapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease. It has a license agreement with Sanofi to acquire worldwide rights to Osanetant, a clinical-stage, selective, and non-peptide tachykinin NK3 receptor antagonist; an option agreement with Relief for the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of OLPRUVA; and an agreement with Emory University to acquire the worldwide intellectual property rights to a family of patents and patent applications related to the use of neurokinin receptor antagonists in managing conditioned fear and treating anxiety disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human version of interleukin 12 for the treatment non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer and is under phase 1 trial. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6 for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under Phase Ib/IIa study; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound developed for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Sonnet and Biosub Inc.

