ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

ACIW opened at $21.09 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

