Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207,059 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

