Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $12.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.27.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
